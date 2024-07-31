Publications
Call for Evidence – Southeast Asia: Inquiry On Nickel Mining And Deforestation In Indonesia

July 31, 2024

Statements
Climate Change & Human Rights
Indonesia

To investigate further into the vast impacts of nickel mining, the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) in partnership with Commission 4 (Agricultural, Plantations, Forestry, Maritime, Fisheries, and Food Affairs) and Commission 7 (Energy, Mineral Resources, Research and Technology, Environmental Affairs) of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia conducted an international parliamentary inquiry (IPI) on the Adverse Impacts of Nickel Mining on the Environment on the 22nd of July 2024.

To aid in this process, we invite you to share your experiences, knowledge, and evidence in writing related to nickel mining and deforestation in Indonesia. Your input is crucial to inform the ongoing parliamentary inquiry.

Guidelines for written submissions.

