Bridging Parliament and People: APHR at the ASEANPeoples2025@ASEAN2025

At ASEANPeoples2025, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) joined more than fifty civil society and non-governmental organizations from around the region. Members of Parliament from Indonesia, Timor Leste, Thailand and the Philippines engaged with community leaders and activists in solutions-driven discussions on climate justice, refugee rights, transnational crime, shrinking civic space and the growing repression of dissent; while reaffirming their shared commitment to defending democracy, protecting political rights and preserving freedom of expression across the region.

By centering lived experiences and community-led insights, this 2-day gathering in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit dismantled traditional barriers and inspired cross-border partnerships for impactful policy reform.

Beyond speeches and roundtables, the forum became a launchpad for collective accountability. Policymakers emphasized their pledge to safeguard the right to peaceful assembly, right to a healthier, more sustainable future rooted in justice, media freedom, stronger youth participation in issues that impact their welfare and parliamentary oversight and executive accountability.

Both lawmakers and civil society vowed to strengthen democratic institutions through transparent governance, open-data initiatives and genuine inclusivity towards a people-centered ASEAN.

While this dialogue represents a crucial step forward, true progress demands that we translate these commitments into concrete legislation, sustained cross-border collaborations and nurturing grassroots initiatives that amplify marginalized voices.

The conversation must continue—and action must follow. Together, we will build a more just, resilient and democratic Southeast Asia. ###