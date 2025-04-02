BIMSTEC Must Not Welcome Myanmar Junta: APHR Urges Thailand to Take a Stand

JAKARTA, 2 April 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the decision to invite the illegitimate Myanmar military junta to participate in the upcoming Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meeting in Bangkok on 3–4 April.

As one of the founding countries of BIMSTEC and the host of its 6th Summit, Thailand must take a principled stand and reject the junta’s participation. Allowing the military regime a seat at the table not only legitimizes its brutal rule but also undermines BIMSTEC’s credibility as a regional organization committed to peace, stability, and development.

Since its illegal coup on 1 February 2021, Myanmar’s military has committed grave human rights violations, including the killing of thousands of civilians, arbitrary arrests of opposition figures and activists, and the dismantling of democratic institutions. Most recently, military forces bombed affected regions, including Sagaing, just hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The junta has systematically blocked aid and refused international rescue assistance, repeating its callous response to past disasters like Cyclone Nargis.

“The Myanmar military has shown complete disregard for human rights, humanitarian principles, and the rule of law. By engaging with the junta, BIMSTEC is not promoting diplomacy—it is endorsing oppression,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia.

Unlike ASEAN, which has at least attempted to address the Myanmar crisis through its Five-Point Consensus, BIMSTEC has remained largely silent. Its failure to take action raises serious concerns about the bloc’s commitment to democratic governance and human rights.

“The people of Myanmar continue to resist military oppression at great personal cost. Yet, instead of supporting their struggle, BIMSTEC is handing the junta a platform,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of Thailand. “Thailand, as the host of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, has a responsibility to lead with integrity and take a clear stand against the junta’s participation.”

Despite its economic and geopolitical ambitions, BIMSTEC has yet to demonstrate a meaningful commitment to addressing security threats posed by state repression. By engaging the illegitimate Myanmar junta without conditions, it undermines the very stability it claims to promote.

APHR believes that economic cooperation cannot be separated from human rights. A regime that wages war on its people cannot be a trusted partner in regional development.

“BIMSTEC must not turn a blind eye to authoritarianism,” said Angelina Sarmento, APHR Board Member and Member of the Parliament of Timor Leste. “Its engagement with Myanmar must be principled and centered on the victims, not their oppressors.”

APHR calls on BIMSTEC member states, particularly Thailand and India, to reject the junta’s participation and take decisive action in support of democracy and human rights. If BIMSTEC seeks to be a credible regional actor, it must prove that it stands for justice, not complicity.

“Engaging the Myanmar junta without demanding concrete commitments to human rights and democracy is a betrayal of the people of Myanmar and a stain on BIMSTEC’s reputation”, added Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of the Philippines. #