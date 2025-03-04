APHR Welcomes Argentina’s Arrest Warrants for Myanmar Military Leaders, Urges Global and Regional Action

Jakarta, 4 March 2025–The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) welcomes the historic decision by a federal criminal court in Argentina on 14 February 2025 to issue arrest warrants against 25 Myanmar government and military officials for genocide and crimes against humanity committed against the Rohingya community between 2012 and 2018.

This unprecedented ruling marks the first time that senior military figures, including Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, have been formally targeted for arrest over the mass atrocities perpetrated during the brutal 2017 “clearance operations” that left at least 10,000 Rohingya dead and forced over 700,000 to flee.

“For decades, the Myanmar military has operated with total impunity, committing crimes of unspeakable brutality against ethnic and religious minorities, including the Rohingya. This ruling is a powerful rejection of that impunity and a crucial step toward long-overdue accountability,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the Thai Parliament. “The international community must now unite to ensure that these arrest warrants lead to real consequences for the perpetrators.”

The case, filed under Argentina’s universal jurisdiction laws by the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK), represents a major victory for the Rohingya community. Seven Rohingya survivors, including six women who endured severe sexual violence, provided key testimony in the proceedings, highlighting the unimaginable suffering inflicted by the Myanmar military.

“The resilience of the Rohingya survivors in their pursuit of justice is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of the Philippines House of Representatives. “Their courage in speaking out against powerful military figures should inspire the world to act decisively. ASEAN member states must take a firm stand by refusing to engage with Myanmar’s junta and supporting legal actions to hold them accountable.”

The ruling also comes at a pivotal moment, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan has applied for an arrest warrant against Min Aung Hlaing, and further hearings are expected at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar. These developments reinforce the growing legal momentum to hold Myanmar’s military accountable for its atrocities.

“ASEAN can no longer remain silent or complicit,” added Mercy Chriesty Barends, Indonesian Member of Parliament and APHR Co-Chairperson. “Governments in the region must unequivocally support these legal efforts and ensure that Myanmar’s military leaders are unable to escape justice. This means cutting all political and economic ties with the junta, imposing targeted sanctions, and working with international partners to facilitate prosecutions under universal jurisdiction.”

With Argentina expected to request INTERPOL Red Notices for the accused, APHR calls on all states, particularly ASEAN member countries, to fulfill their obligations under international law by cooperating in the arrest and extradition of those responsible for crimes against humanity. The protection of human rights and the pursuit of justice cannot be dictated by political expediency.

“As long as the Myanmar military continues to act with impunity, there will be no peace or stability in Myanmar or the wider region,” concluded Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament. “This landmark ruling sends a clear message: there is no safe haven for perpetrators of genocide. The fight for justice for the Rohingya must continue, and ASEAN must be on the right side of history.”

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: Protest in Manila marking fourth anniversary of military coup in Myanmar/EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA/2025