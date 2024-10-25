APHR Urges Indonesia to Act Swiftly to Protect Stranded Rohingya Refugees

Jakarta, 24 October 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) expresses grave concern over the report that was received on 23 October regarding the safety and well-being of hundreds of Rohingya refugees who have been stranded for nearly a week in Indonesia’s Aceh province. APHR calls on the Indonesian government to take immediate action to save their lives.

According to reports, more than a hundred Rohingya refugees, primarily women and children, attempted to enter Indonesia by sea on a wooden boat. After reaching the shore near Labuhan Haji in Aceh, they have remained stranded due to resistance from residents, who have denied them entry.

Tragically, two people have died, and 11 others—among them a pregnant woman—have been evacuated to a local hospital. Meanwhile, three individuals have reportedly been arrested on human trafficking charges.

“We urge President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to prioritize the safety of these vulnerable people,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Malaysian Member of Parliament. “Let them in so that they can receive the critical care they need, and to ensure their safety and dignity.”

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, are one of the world’s most persecuted communities. Since 2017, approximately one million Rohingya have been forcibly displaced from Myanmar by the military junta, seeking refuge and safety in other countries.

In recent years, many have risked perilous sea journeys to Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia, where they hoped to find safety in a predominantly Muslim community. Yet, despite Indonesia’s tradition of hospitality, frustration among residents has grown due to the increased influx of refugees. The United Nations estimates that around 7,300 Rohingya refugees have reached Indonesia since 2006.

APHR stands in solidarity with the Rohingya and all survivors of Myanmar’s brutal regime. We remain deeply troubled by the ongoing violence inflicted on civilians by the Myanmar military and continue to condemn the persecution of the Rohingya people.

“We cannot stand by as the Rohingya and others suffer,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives. “We call on ASEAN Foreign Ministers to act together to end the persecution of Rohingya refugees and other civilians facing violence in Myanmar.”