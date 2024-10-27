October 27, 2024
Manila, 27 October 2024 – APHR the Philippines Members’ Meeting.
Members of APHR and the Secretariat discussed issues that still plague the Philippines at the meeting, as well as areas that the organization should focus on more in the upcoming five years. Relevant strategies for the organization to interact with the Philippines and regional challenges were also discussed at the meeting.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.