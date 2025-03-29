APHR Stands in Solidarity with Communities Affected by Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar

Jakarta, March 29, 2025 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, 2025. We stand in solidarity with all affected communities and urge immediate and coordinated action to rescue and support those in need.

The earthquake has worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, where 19.9 million people are in urgent need of assistance due to ongoing political and economic turmoil. With an estimated 6.1 million people affected by the earthquake, the international community must act swiftly to provide critical humanitarian aid and uphold the dignity and rights of all affected populations.

“This earthquake struck a nation already in crisis, deepening the suffering of millions,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives. “The humanitarian response remains severely underfunded, and immediate support is needed to prevent further devastation. Assistance must be delivered following the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence, ensuring that aid reaches all those in need without discrimination.”

The earthquake’s impact extended beyond Myanmar, with tremors felt in Bangkok, Thailand, where high-rise buildings shook for several minutes, prompting evacuations. Authorities have declared a state of emergency and are currently assessing structural damage.

“This disaster is a painful reminder that access to timely humanitarian assistance and that investing in robust, well-resourced disaster preparedness and response systems is essential to safeguarding lives,” said Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from the Philippines. “No one should be denied life-saving aid due to political or bureaucratic barriers. Governments across the region must prioritize people’s welfare and ensure humanitarian access is unhindered.”

APHR calls on ASEAN governments, international donors, and humanitarian organizations to ensure an inclusive, transparent, and rights-based response to this crisis. Humanitarian aid must reach those in need without discrimination or obstruction. APHR urges Myanmar’s authorities to fulfill their responsibility to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian workers and ensure timely and adequate assistance for all affected communities.

“This crisis underscores the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in disaster preparedness and a rapid response,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Malaysia. “Solidarity must be translated into concrete actions—such as investments in early warning systems and real time data-sharing platforms; capacity-building and technical training programs to enhance national and subnational disaster management, as well as post-disaster needs assessment and recovery planning to streamline rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts.”

APHR stands in solidarity with all affected communities and urges all stakeholders to act decisively to deliver life-saving assistance.

“We commend the bravery of first responders, humanitarian workers, and volunteers who are risking their safety to provide relief. Now, more than ever, we must unite in compassion and action to support those whose lives have been devastated by this tragedy,” concludes Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Thailand.

COVER PHOTO SOURCE: Myanmar declares state of emergency after 7.7 magnitude earthquake (STRINGER/EPA IMAGES)