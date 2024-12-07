Publications
APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy – Day 2

December 07, 2024

APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy – Day 2
Bali, 7 December 2024 – Day 2 of APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy in Southeast Asia.

In today’s sessions, the members share best parliamentary practices from around the region that ensure space for civic participation, transparency and holding governments accountable.

 

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights members during Day of APHR 6th Annual Members Forum, Bali, Indonesia, 7 December 2024. ©APHR2024

An APHR regional framework and strategies for implementation is also part of today’s conversation; including the role of parliamentarians in ensuring its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the members also unpack APHR’s core areas of advocacy, including its stand on democratic backsliding, strengthening civil society and international community collaboration and building parliamentary capacity in upholding human rights in policymaking and promoting democracy in Southeast Asia.

 

Rangsiman Rome, Chonthicha Jaengraew, and France Castro, during one of the session in APHR Parliamentary Forum in Bali, Indonesia, 7 December 2024. ©APHR2024

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

