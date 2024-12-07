APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy – Day 2

Bali, 7 December 2024 – Day 2 of APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy in Southeast Asia.

In today’s sessions, the members share best parliamentary practices from around the region that ensure space for civic participation, transparency and holding governments accountable.

An APHR regional framework and strategies for implementation is also part of today’s conversation; including the role of parliamentarians in ensuring its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the members also unpack APHR’s core areas of advocacy, including its stand on democratic backsliding, strengthening civil society and international community collaboration and building parliamentary capacity in upholding human rights in policymaking and promoting democracy in Southeast Asia.