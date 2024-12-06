APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy – Day 1

Bali, 6 December 2024 – Day 1 of APHR Parliamentary Forum on Human Rights and Democracy in Southeast Asia.

In today’s opening sessions, participants reflect on the region’s challenges, including the erosion of democratic institutions, the backsliding of fundamental freedoms, and the growing threat of authoritarianism, populism, and militarization.

Part of the conversations was emphasizing the Southeast Asian parliamentarians role in amplifying the voices of the Myanmar people, advocating for democratic restoration, and ensuring accountability for the human rights abuses committed under military rule.

Posed as well were transnational efforts to ensure the fulfillment of environmental protection and climate justice in the region; including the alarming judicial reprisals faced by MPs in Southeast Asia.

Watch the recap here.