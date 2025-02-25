APHR Denounces Charges Against SUARAM Leaders, Calls on Malaysia to Respect Civil Society and Human Rights

Jakarta, 25 February 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly denounces the Malaysian government’s decision to charge Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM) Executive Director Sevan Doraisamy and Program Officer Azura Nasron with trespassing at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya.

Doraisamy and Nasron were at the Home Ministry to simply submit a memorandum concerning the well-being of detainees under the Security Offences Act 2012 who were on a hunger strike at the Sungai Buloh Prison. Instead of facilitating, the authorities met this with criminal charges; an alarming pattern of repression against civil society actors advocating for transparency and human rights.

“Charging human rights defenders for merely requesting information from government authorities is unacceptable. This is an attack on fundamental freedoms,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, Indonesian Member of Parliament and APHR Co-Chairperson. “This case demonstrates a disturbing attempt to silence those working to uphold justice and accountability. Malaysia must respect the right to information, peaceful inquiry, and human rights advocacy.”

Doraisamy and Nasron, along with another individual, are set to be charged under Section 5 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959 for allegedly entering a restricted area within the Home Ministry. As of 24 February, the charges were postponed by Malaysian authorities.

“The real issue at hand is not trespassing—it is the government’s lack of transparency regarding the deportation of refugees,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament. “Instead of prosecuting those seeking answers, the Malaysian authorities should be addressing concerns over potential human rights violations in their deportation policies.”

“Suppressing activists who raise legitimate concerns will only damage Malaysia’s standing in the region and globally,” added Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Thai Member of Parliament. “Authorities must uphold Malaysia’s commitment to human rights, rather than criminalizing those who defend them.”

Parliamentarians across Southeast Asia stand in solidarity with SUARAM and all those working to protect fundamental freedoms. APHR will continue to monitor this case closely and calls on the Malaysian government to foster an open and accountable environment for civil society. ###

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL/2020