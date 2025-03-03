APHR Denounces Arrest of Malaysiakini Journalist; Demands Press Freedom

Jakarta, 3 March 2025 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) is deeply concerned about the recent arrest of Malaysiakini journalist B. Nantha Kumar by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on allegations of bribery.

Nantha was detained at a hotel in Shah Alam on the night of 28 February 2025 for allegedly soliciting RM20,000 from a foreign worker agent to suppress an article on illegal immigration smuggling. The arrest raises serious concerns about press freedom in Malaysia and the potential misuse of legal mechanisms to target journalists.

“Journalists play a critical role in exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. While corruption must be tackled, any attempt to use anti-graft laws to intimidate or silence the press is unacceptable,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, Chair of APHR and Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives. “The MACC must ensure that its investigation is conducted with full transparency, respects due process, and does not undermine press freedom.”

Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chair and former Malaysian Member of Parliament, warned that the arrest could set a dangerous precedent for media repression in Malaysia. “This case risks being perceived as an attempt to stifle investigative journalism. The authorities must ensure that law enforcement is not weaponized to harass journalists. A free and independent press is essential to any democracy, and Malaysia must uphold its commitments to media freedom.”

APHR urges the Malaysian government and MACC to ensure a fair, impartial, and transparent investigation, free from political interference. We also call on the media, civil society, and the international community to remain vigilant against any actions that erode press freedom in Malaysia and across ASEAN. ###

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: Rally for Press Freedom in Malaysia/EPA-AHMAD YUSNI