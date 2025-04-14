APHR Demands Immediate Dropping of Lèse-Majesté Charges Against Academic Paul Chambers, Calls for an End to Thailand’s Assault on Freedom of Expression

JAKARTA, 14 April 2025 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the lèse-majesté charge filed by Thai authorities against American academic Dr. Paul Chambers. This action marks a deeply troubling escalation in Thailand’s systematic efforts to stifle dissent, suppress academic freedom, and erode the fundamental rights that underpin any democratic society.

Dr. Chambers, a respected scholar of Thai politics, is facing charges under Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code—an infamously repressive law that criminalizes any perceived insult to the monarchy. The charges stem from remarks he delivered during an academic seminar in October 2023, where he offered a critical analysis of the monarchy’s political influence—an exercise of academic freedom that should be protected, not prosecuted.

“This is a blatant assault on academic freedom, freedom of expression, and the rule of law,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Malaysian Member of Parliament. “The Thai government’s use of Article 112 against a foreign academic marks a new and dangerous threshold. It sends a chilling message that neither Thai citizens nor international scholars are safe from the state’s tightening grip on public discourse.”

Dr. Chambers now joins the ranks of countless students, journalists, activists, and researchers who have been charged under Article 112—many of them simply for expressing opinions or sharing information online. The law, which carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison per offense, has increasingly become a blunt instrument used by authorities to silence criticism and punish independent thought.

“The monarchy should not be shielded from public scrutiny through the threat of imprisonment,” said Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of the Philippines. “Academic work—especially when rooted in research and delivered in the spirit of open debate—must never be treated as a criminal act. What we are witnessing is not only a violation of rights but a betrayal of democratic values.”

The use of lèse-majesté laws has sharply intensified in recent years, coinciding with public calls for institutional reform and accountability in Thailand. Youth activists, many of them still in school, have been disproportionately targeted. The prosecution of Dr. Chambers, an international academic, now signals the Thai government’s willingness to extend its repression beyond its borders.

“This is not merely a case against an individual scholar,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia. “It is part of a broader crackdown designed to intimidate anyone who dares to think critically or speak freely. We urge Thai authorities to immediately and unconditionally drop all charges against Dr. Chambers and to cease weaponizing Article 112 against academics, students, and citizens alike.”

The ramifications of this case extend beyond Thailand. As a founding member of ASEAN and one of the region’s most prominent academic hubs, Thailand’s actions set a dangerous precedent. The prosecution of a foreign academic for scholarly speech casts a long shadow over the entire region and raises serious concerns about the shrinking space for independent research and public discourse in Southeast Asia.

“This charge does not safeguard the monarchy—it undermines it,” said Angelina Sarmento, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Timor-Leste. “By prosecuting those who contribute to public understanding, Thailand is not preserving national unity; it is cultivating a climate of fear. This is not respect—it is repression.”

APHR reiterates that Article 112 is incompatible with Thailand’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which the country is a state party. Numerous UN experts and international human rights bodies have long called for the amendment or repeal of Article 112, citing its vague provisions, disproportionate penalties, and frequent misuse.

“Academic freedom is not a luxury—it is a cornerstone of democratic governance,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the Thai House of Representatives. “Freedom of expression is not a threat—it is the lifeblood of any society that aspires to be just, informed, and free. And dissent is not disloyalty—it is a necessary part of civic life. If Thailand hopes to be a credible voice in the international community, it must abandon the politics of fear.”

APHR calls on the Thai government to immediately drop all charges against Dr. Paul Chambers and to repeal or fundamentally revise Article 112 in line with international human rights standards. We also urge ASEAN member states, academic institutions, civil society, and the international community to speak out decisively and in solidarity.#