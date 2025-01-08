APHR Condemns the Political Assassination of Former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya in Bangkok

Jakarta, 8 January 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the assassination of former Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Member of Parliament, Lim Kimya, who was tragically shot dead in Bangkok on 7 January 2024.

This cold-blooded murder, demands a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to ensure that the perpetrator is held liable in this deeply troubling act of violence that further undermines justice and democracy.

Lim Kimya, a 74-year-old Cambodian-French national, was a fearless critic of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and its authoritarian rule. Despite enduring severe threats from the CPP—including former Prime Minister Hun Sen’s explicit warning to make the lives of opposition MPs “hell”—Lim Kimya remained resolute.

He chose not to flee Cambodia, continuing his vital advocacy for democratic reforms even after the forced dissolution of the CNRP by Cambodia’s Supreme Court in 2017. His refusal to be intimidated was a courageous stand for democracy, one that inspired countless activists and democratic advocates, both within Cambodia and internationally.

This assassination took place shortly after Lim Kimya arrived in Bangkok from Siem Reap, Cambodia, accompanied by his French wife and Cambodian uncle. This ruthless act of violence is emblematic of the ongoing dismantling of Cambodia’s political opposition, and it further threatens the lives of Cambodian political refugees and activists seeking sanctuary in Thailand.

“This assassination is an unequivocal assault on the principles of democracy and a direct attack on the safety of those who defend it,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Co-Chairperson and a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives. She further said, “Lim Kimya’s death is not just a personal tragedy; it is an affront to the very values of free and fair political processes in Southeast Asia.”

Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and member of the Malaysian Parliament added, “this political violence is designed to intimidate not just Cambodia’s opposition, but the entire network of human rights defenders, activists, and parliamentarians who refuse to bow to oppression. The international community must confront the gravity of this threat and take immediate steps to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

APHR firmly believes that Lim Kimya’s assassination is part of a broader, more insidious pattern of attacks targeting Cambodian dissidents, activists, and their families. This targeted murder further intensifies the often deadly climate of political dissent in the region.

“This brutal murder only deepens the climate of fear and intimidation facing those who dare to speak out against authoritarianism in the region,” warned Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board Member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives. She continued, “it also highlights the increasingly dangerous environment for exiles in Thailand, where authorities have been complicit in the deportation and harassment of political dissidents.”

Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and a member of Thailand’s Parliament said, “we demand that Thai authorities ensure a transparent, thorough, and independent investigation into this assassination. This heinous act of violence that flagrantly violates the laws of Thailand, the Thai Government must act promptly to ensure that justice is served for Lim Kimya and his family.”

APHR also calls on the French government, Lim Kimya’s country of citizenship, to urgently intervene to guarantee a robust and impartial investigation. France must apply diplomatic pressure on Thailand to ensure that this inquiry leaves no stone unturned and that the true masterminds behind this heinous crime are held accountable.

“The international community must not overlook the far-reaching implications of this brutal assassination,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former member of the Malaysian Parliament. “This murder is a direct attack on the core values of democracy, human rights, and political pluralism in Southeast Asia. Thailand’s long-standing reputation as a safe haven for political exiles is now at risk.”

APHR calls on all governments to act without delay to prevent further incidents like this and to ensure the safety and protection of political exiles and human rights defenders in the region. The international community must stand united in response to this clear threat to democracy and human rights.

APHR extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lim Kimya. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Cambodian people in their ongoing struggle for democracy, human rights, and justice. ###