APHR Condemns Myanmar Military’s Atrocities in Rakhine: Urgent Call for Action

Jakarta, 1​1 January 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) unequivocally condemns the recent airstrike by Myanmar’s military on Kyauk Ni Maw village in Rakhine State on 9 January 2025; and the continuing bombing of other cities like Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun.

As of 9 January 2025, this devastating attack, which claimed the lives of at least 41 civilians, including women and children, and left more than 52 others injured, demonstrates the junta’s escalating violence and blatant disregard for human life. Due to the cutoff of internet and mobile phone services, communication and the provision of medical assistance have become even more difficult, with uncertainty about when the next attack might occur. This has significantly increased the likelihood of further deaths. Over 500 homes were destroyed in the aftermath, leaving a community in ruins and intensifying Myanmar’s growing humanitarian crisis.

The airstrike, targeting an area under the control of the Arakan Army, follows an alarming pattern of military operations deliberately aimed at civilians in ethnic minority regions. The Myanmar junta’s indiscriminate use of violence against ethnic groups and pro-democracy movements further underscores its contempt for international humanitarian law and universally recognised human rights norms.

“This atrocity is yet another stark reminder of the Myanmar military’s systematic brutality and its targeted assaults on civilians, especially in ethnic minority areas,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Co-Chairperson and member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

“Enough is enough! ASEAN and the international community can no longer turn a blind eye to these crimes. Decisive action must be taken to hold the junta accountable and end the relentless suffering of Myanmar’s people, “ she added.

The massacre in Kyauk Ni Maw is part of a broader trajectory of violence that has persisted since the junta’s unlawful coup in February 2021. These crimes include widespread airstrikes, arbitrary detentions, and systematic attacks on ethnic and religious minorities. Millions have been displaced, impoverished, and left at risk of starvation, compounding an already dire humanitarian situation.

APHR expresses profound concern over ASEAN’s continuing failure to address the crisis effectively. Despite a series of statements and initiatives, the regional bloc has yet to implement meaningful measures to hold the junta accountable for its egregious actions.

Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and member of the Malaysian Parliament urged bold measures: “ASEAN must suspend Myanmar’s participation in all meetings, isolate the military diplomatically, and devise a comprehensive strategy to dismantle the junta’s machinery of terror. Silence is complicity, and ASEAN’s credibility as a regional organisation is at stake.”

With the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) Retreat in Langkawi on 18–19 January 2025, APHR emphasises the urgent need to prioritise the atrocities in Myanmar on the agenda. Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and member of Thailand’s Parliament stressed, “These atrocities must not be treated as business as usual. ASEAN has a responsibility to act decisively and demonstrate that it values justice and human dignity.”

ASEAN’s unique position as a neighbouring bloc with direct influence on Myanmar demands leadership in addressing these atrocities. Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board Member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives, pointedly stated, “The resilience of Myanmar’s people in the face of unimaginable cruelty is remarkable. But resilience should not be mistaken for an absence of suffering. The world owes it to them to act decisively and deliver justice.”

APHR calls on the United Nations and the broader international community to escalate targeted sanctions against the junta’s leadership and their revenue streams, including the natural gas sector. Humanitarian assistance must be significantly expanded, particularly for ethnic minority regions such as Rakhine, to ensure immediate relief for those in need.

APHR reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the people of Myanmar. The organisation calls for urgent, coordinated action to end these atrocities, hold perpetrators accountable for crimes against humanity, and restore democracy and civilian rule in Myanmar.​ ###