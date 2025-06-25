APHR Condemns Killing of Filipino Human Rights Defender, Demands Swift and Impartial Investigation

JAKARTA, 26 June 2025—ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the killing of Ali Macalintal—former Deputy Secretary-General of KARAPATAN-SOCSKSARGEN (national human rights group in the Philippines) and ex-radio broadcaster—who was shot dead inside an acupuncture clinic in General Santos City, Mindanao region on 23 June.

Macalintal, a prominent trans woman activist, had spent decades documenting human rights violations during martial law in Mindanao, advocating for political prisoners, and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. Her assassination is not only a chilling attack on a human rights defender, but it is also a gender-based hate crime emblematic of the entrenched violence and discrimination faced by trans and LGBTQIA+ communities in the Philippines.

“This heinous act took place just days after UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, Irene Khan, raised alarm over the ongoing red-tagging, enforced disappearances, and attacks on media workers in the Philippines,” said Maria Angelina Sarmento, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Timor-Leste.

“The fact that Ali Macalintal—a trans human rights advocate—could be gunned down in broad daylight is a stark reminder that in the Philippines, visibility is dangerous and speaking truth to power can still cost you your life.”

APHR expresses grave concern over the Philippines’ worsening climate of impunity, where state-linked rhetoric, red-tagging, and violence continue to place human rights defenders—especially those from historically excluded groups—under constant threat.

Chairperson of APHR and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, Mercy Chriesty Barends, emphasized the deeper systemic issues behind the killing: “Justice for Ali Macalintal must mark the beginning of a broader and sustained reckoning with the entrenched culture of impunity in the Philippines. She further added, “Her killing must be seen as a hate crime and a political assassination. It demands more than condemnation—it demands justice rooted in truth, accountability, and gender equality.”

The Philippines has long faced scrutiny for its hostility toward trans communities, who continue to face systemic marginalization, misgendering, and violence. The murder of Ali Macalintal adds to a troubling pattern of targeted attacks that remain largely unsolved and under-reported.

Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Thailand, called for immediate and decisive action from the Philippine government: “This heinous act cannot be allowed to pass in silence or be buried in bureaucracy. We call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately launch a thorough, impartial, and independent investigation into this killing. The perpetrators—both direct and those who ordered or enabled this violence—must be brought to justice without delay.”

As the world observes Pride Month, the killing of Ali Macalintal stands as a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality, especially for those at the intersection of multiple forms of marginalization. This is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a broader pattern of violence against human rights defenders, particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community.

APHR calls on ASEAN and the international community must speak out with urgency and unity: attacks on those who defend rights and dignity are not just personal losses—they are grave human rights violations that demand immediate political and legal accountability.

Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Malaysia, underscored the need for immediate state reforms: “The Philippine government must act swiftly to protect human rights defenders, journalists, and witnesses. It must put an end to the practice of red-tagging and politically motivated violence. Democratic institutions must uphold justice, not shield impunity.”

Across Southeast Asia, policymakers and human rights groups are watching closely. The Marcos administration’s next moves, launching a thorough, impartial inquiry, ensuring witness protection and strengthening safeguards for journalists and rights defenders, will determine whether the Philippines is truly committed to ending impunity and upholding basic human rights.

Moreover, the credibility of the Philippines on the regional stage hangs in the balance. If the Marcos administration moves swiftly to bring justice to Ali Macalintal’s case and many others, it will send a powerful message that the government will no longer turn a blind eye to attacks on those who safeguard human rights.