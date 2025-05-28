APHR Calls for Urgent Regional Action to Dismantle Southeast Asia’s Expanding Cyberscam Industry

JAKARTA, 27 May 2025 — The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) is sounding the alarm on the proliferation of online scam operations across Southeast Asia, which have grown into a sprawling transnational industry marked by human trafficking, forced labor, systemic corruption, and widespread impunity. What began as scattered criminal schemes has evolved into a region-wide enterprise—facilitated by weak governance and, in some cases, the direct involvement of state actors.

Recent investigative reports have exposed the scale and brutality of these so-called “fraud factories” operating in countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and parts of Thailand and the Philippines.

In some instances, these operations have been linked to high-level political and military figures, raising grave concerns about institutional complicity. The billions of dollars in illicit revenue generated by these scams have enabled the industry to expand globally, while ASEAN’s collective response has been disturbingly muted.

“The proliferation of these scam centers is not merely a regional issue—it is a global crisis rooted in systemic impunity and the collapse of institutional oversight in parts of our region,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chair and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia. “This is both financial crime and modern-day slavery unfolding in plain sight, under the watch of governments that have failed to act.”

The scale of abuse is staggering. Thousands of individuals—many young and impoverished—have been trafficked across borders, subjected to physical and psychological torture, and forced to perpetrate crimes. The situation is compounded by the failure of authorities to intervene, with some law enforcement agencies reportedly turning a blind eye or even aiding these criminal networks.

Victims, often trafficked under false promises of employment, are held in guarded compounds, stripped of their documents, subjected to violence, and forced to commit cybercrimes targeting individuals across the globe. Attempts to escape are met with severe punishment—including torture and prolonged confinement.

“Victims are being beaten, sexually assaulted, and exploited in industrial-scale operations, while political leaders remain silent—or worse, complicit,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chair and former Malaysian Member of Parliament. “This is not merely a law enforcement lapse. It is a regional governance crisis and a profound moral failure.”

Despite repeated appeals from civil society and affected communities, ASEAN institutions have failed to respond meaningfully. The bloc’s principle of non-interference must no longer be used as an excuse for paralysis in the face of mass human rights abuses.

“ASEAN cannot claim credibility on the global stage while ignoring the brutal exploitation occurring in its own backyard,” said Mu Sochua, APHR Board Member and former Cambodian Member of Parliament. “The international community is watching. If ASEAN continues to allow this criminal economy to flourish, it not only betrays its people—it undermines the very foundations of regional peace, cooperation, and justice.”

“We call on ASEAN and its member states to immediately take coordinated, transparent, and accountable action to dismantle these networks”, said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of Thailand. “This must include independent investigations, cross-border cooperation to track and prosecute perpetrators, and full protection and rehabilitation for survivors. Institutional actors who enable or ignore these crimes must be held accountable, regardless of rank or office.”

APHR also urges national parliaments to launch independent inquiries, pass laws protecting whistleblowers and journalists, and allocate resources to assist victims. Long-term solutions must be rooted in anti-corruption reforms, transparency in law enforcement, and a human rights-based approach to migration and border governance.

“This is a test of political will,” Arlene Brosas added Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of the Philippines. “We need lawmakers who act, governments that are accountable, and regional institutions that defend—not deny—justice.”

At a time when authoritarianism is on the rise and democratic institutions are under assault, allowing such organized exploitation to operate with impunity sends a chilling message about the state of human rights in Southeast Asia.

APHR stands ready to work with governments, civil society, and international partners to confront this crisis, ensure justice for victims, and uphold the dignity and rights of all people in the region.

