APHR AT THE ASEANPEOPLES@ASEAN2025 FORUM IN KUALA LUMPUR

Make your voice heard at the ASEANPeoples@ASEAN2025 Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 24–25 May 2025 alongside ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR).

Civil society across Southeast Asia comes together through 18 thematic clusters and over 200 organizations to assess, engage and influence the direction of ASEAN towards 2025 and beyond.

This two-day hybrid gathering will confront the biggest challenges to democracy and human rights in Southeast Asia—defending the integrity of free and fair elections, dismantling systems of torture and abuse, securing the basic human right to refugee communities, and championing a just transition to sustainable energy and a climate future rooted in justice.

The democracy cluster that APHR is part of is a chance to dialogue with MPs and staunch advocates who’ve led landmark reforms intheir home countries. We will altogether build powerful alliances with fellow activists, legislators and community leaders who share a vision of a people-centred ASEAN. Whether it is in shaping policy or driving grassroots campaigns, we hope to unpack and merge our questions, ideas and energy in helping set the ASEAN agenda for the rest of the year and beyond.

