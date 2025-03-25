APHR Applauds Thai Parliament’s Initiative on Myanmar Crisis and Calls for Unified, Gender-Inclusive Peacebuilding

Jakarta, 25 March 2025 — ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) welcomes the initiative of the Thai Parliament in hosting a two-day seminar titled, ‘Fostering Sustainable Peace and Security: Thailand and ASEAN’s Path towards Border Stability and Democracy’ on March 22-23, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a time where the crisis in Myanmar has escalated on multiple fronts, including mass displacement, destructive environmental impacts of militarization, human trafficking orchestrated through scam centers, the inhumane treatment of political prisoners including women and children and the deadly decline in humanitarian assistance—the seminar shed light on the devastating human cost of the crisis.

During the seminar, key stakeholders—including representatives from the Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry, military, civil society organizations from Myanmar, ASEAN parliamentarians, academics and UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews—convened to forge a coordinated, rights-based response to the crisis. Central to the discussions was the urgent need to bridge fragmentation among revolutionary forces in Myanmar and ensure border security and regional stability. Speakers emphasized that uniting all elements of the resistance is crucial for a successful challenge to the junta’s authority and for laying the groundwork for a federal democratic transition that truly reflects the will of the people.

In the seminar, Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Chairman of the Thai House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs and National Reform called for Thailand and ASEAN to lead efforts in fostering dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar, “Thailand must take an active role in facilitating dialogue among various stakeholders in Myanmar while coordinating with regional and international actors, including ASEAN, Malaysia and Japan. We must work together to end the violence and restore democracy to ensure peace and security in the region.”

A key concern raised was the junta’s plan to build a nuclear power plant with Russian support. Wong Chen, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Malaysian Parliament and APHR Board Member, opposed the project, saying, “ASEAN must take a decisive stance against nuclear ambitions in Myanmar, as it threatens both regional security and environmental sustainability. We urge all ASEAN members to reject this dangerous path and advocate for renewable and sustainable energy solutions instead.”

Recognizing the declining power and political reach of the Myanmar junta, APHR asserts that now is the moment for ASEAN and the international community to impose strong political isolation. By uniting in this effort, we can help end the crisis and restore hope to millions.

APHR also urges the Royal Thai Government to uphold international human rights standards in addressing the security and safety of Myanmar refugees. Ending the flow of arms and financial transactions that fuel the conflict is crucial, as is strengthening coordination among ASEAN states to develop a unified and rights-based approach to the Myanmar crisis.

The seminar also discussed Myanmar’s grassroots political transformation, where communities are uniting to build a federal democracy from the ground up. This transformation is characterized by collaborative leadership rather than adherence to a single figure, demonstrating the people’s resolve to achieve sustainable peace and coexistence.

“We commend Thailand for hosting this important dialogue and urge ASEAN to take the lead in fostering a peaceful, stable and democratic Myanmar,” said Raoul Manuel, APHR Member and a Member of the House of Representatives from the Philippines. “It is crucial that ASEAN countries demonstrate unity and commitment to human rights and democracy as fundamental values guiding regional peace and security.”

Building on the insights from the recent Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Role in the Peace Process in Myanmar and the Myanmar stakeholder consultation organized by APHR in Bangkok and Chiang Mai respectively, APHR remains steadfast in advocating for a gender-inclusive approach to security and peace-building. Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson from Indonesia, reinforced this intention, “women must lead the peace-building process in Myanmar, and their full inclusion in every stage of political transformation is not negotiable.”

She further emphasized APHR’s dedication regionally, “we are committed to advocating for greater inclusion of women in peace negotiations and decision-making processes in the region, and we call on ASEAN to take a more decisive stance on promoting gender equality in political transitions beyond tokenism and rhetorics.”

In support of sustained regional collaboration, APHR will collaborate with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Malaysian Parliament in organizing a follow-up conference in July 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event aims to reinforce regional dialogue and collective advocacy, demonstrating APHR’s commitment to human rights, peace and democracy across Southeast Asia.

Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chair and former Member of Parliament from Malaysia said, “ASEAN has a critical opportunity to demonstrate leadership by addressing the worsening crisis in Myanmar. The ASEAN Charter mandates meaningful action to promote peace and stability, and the organization must step up to fulfil its responsibility. Bold, rights-based interventions are essential to foster a democratic transition and uphold human rights in Myanmar.” #