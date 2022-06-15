Today, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) is launching an inquiry into the ongoing military and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar in order to provide concrete, time-sensitive recommendations to the international community in response to the Myanmar coup. Our Committee is formed by eight parliamentarians from seven countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe who share a concern for the worsening situation in Myanmar.
We are calling for written submissions for the International Parliamentary Inquiry (IPI) into the global response to the crisis triggered by the Myanmar military coup d'état in February 2021. This is a call open to all stakeholders and persons affected by the crisis in Myanmar for texts providing information and analyses about the situation in the country, as well as the international response after the coup.
“The response to the devastating crisis unfolding in Myanmar is going nowhere fast. As parliamentarians, we know that governments and international institutions can, and must, do more to end the current impasse. These hearings aim to shed light on where the response is falling short, and to provide information on the next steps that can be taken to put effective pressure on the Myanmar junta.”Heidi HautalaIPI Committee's chair and Vice-President of the European Parliament Download PDF
The International Parliamentary Inquiry Committee welcomes evidence and analyses on the following points:
Written submissions:
Besides its oral hearings, the IPI will also welcome written submissions, in English or Burmese, offering specific information that throws light on the current situation in Myanmar and can help answer the questions above.
These are some guidelines for the submissions:
Submissions may be written in English or Burmese, and should not exceed 2,000 words. Writers should state their name, affiliation and nationality. The deadline for submissions is 31 July 2022, and should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]
The texts will be published on this website after 31 July 2022 in PDF format. Please let us know if you need to stay anonymous when your text is published.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.