Job Vacancy: Project Support & Administrative Officer

APHR is looking to hire a Project Support and Administrative Officer (PSAO) who will assist in the management and administration of APHR’s programs and operations by ensuring quality, accuracy and compliance to donor guidelines and the organisation’s policies and procedures. The position contributes to achieving the strategic objectives and mandate of APHR in the region.

Contract duration: March to December 2025 (with possibility of extension)

Location: Remote; preferably in Jakarta, Indonesia

Line Management: The Project Support & Administrative Officer will report directly to the Operations Manager

Deadline for applications: Friday, 24 January 2025

Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject heading “Application: Project Support and Administrative Officer”

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASEAN Nationals are encouraged to apply for this position. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all national, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

Click here for more information.