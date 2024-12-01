Job Vacancy: Multimedia Communications Officer

December 24, 2024
APHR is looking to hire a Multimedia Communications Officer who will be responsible in supporting the development and delivery of APHR’s communications framework via multimedia strategies. The successful candidate will have a background in multimedia design, social media management and digital communications in the PR or the development sector; excellent design and video editing skills; and have innovative ideas and approaches to improve APHR’s brand and visibility in the region.
Contract duration: 12 months (with 3 months’ probation)
Location: Remote; preferably in Southeast Asian capitals
Line Management: The Multimedia Communications Officer will report directly to the Media and Communications Manager
Deadline for applications: Friday, 24 January 2025
Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject heading “Application: Multimedia Communications Officer”
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASEAN Nationals are encouraged to apply for this position. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all national, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.