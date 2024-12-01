Job Vacancy: Multimedia Communications Officer

APHR is looking to hire a Multimedia Communications Officer who will be responsible in supporting the development and delivery of APHR’s communications framework via multimedia strategies. The successful candidate will have a background in multimedia design, social media management and digital communications in the PR or the development sector; excellent design and video editing skills; and have innovative ideas and approaches to improve APHR’s brand and visibility in the region.

Contract duration: 12 months (with 3 months’ probation)

Location: Remote; preferably in Southeast Asian capitals

Line Management: The Multimedia Communications Officer will report directly to the Media and Communications Manager

Deadline for applications: Friday, 24 January 2025

Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject heading “Application: Multimedia Communications Officer”

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASEAN Nationals are encouraged to apply for this position. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all national, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

Click here for more information.