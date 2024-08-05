Job Vacancy: Media and Communications Manager

APHR is looking to hire Media and Communications Manager who will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of APHR’s media and communications strategy. Media and Communications Manager will manage the Media and Communications team and closely collaborate with the Programs Team.

Contract duration: 12 months (with 3 months’ probation)

Location: Preferably in Southeast Asian capitals.

Line Management: The Media and Communications Manager reports directly to the Executive Director.

Deadline for applications: Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] with the subject heading “Application: Media and Communications Manager”

Apologies in advance that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. ASEAN Nationals are encouraged to apply for this position. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all national, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

